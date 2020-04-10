Spinach French Onion Soup with Tortellini

Classic French onion soup gets an upgrade with fresh spinach and spinach or cheese tortellini.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil over medium. Add onions; cook 20 to 25 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. (Reduce heat slightly if needed to keep onions from burning.) Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute more. Add broth, the water, and Worcestershire sauce, scraping up any crusty brown bits.

  • Bring to boiling. Stir in tortellini. Boil gently 5 to 7 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and sherry. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, preheat broiler. Brush bread slices with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil. Arrange on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat 2 minutes or until lightly toasted. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil 2 to 3 minutes more or until brown and bubbly. Serve soup topped with cheesy bread slices.

*Tip

Dried spinach- and cheese-filled tortellini may also be used. Stir 2 cups dried pasta into the soup. Boil gently 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 1034 mg sodium. 223 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2360 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 66 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 234 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

