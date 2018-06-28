Spinach Dutch Baby

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together the flour, milk, eggs, salt, and black pepper until smooth. Chop enough of the spinach to get 1/2 cup. Stir into batter. Pour batter into hot skillet. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes more or until puffed and golden. Remove and let stand 5 minutes. Top with roasted tomatoes (toss with olive oil and garlic; roast 5 minutes while Dutch baby cooks), wilted spinach, and crumbled bacon.