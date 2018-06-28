Spinach Dutch Baby
Don't panic: Dutch baby pancakes naturally collapse as they cool. This savory spin tastes incredible fresh from the oven or at room temp.
Ingredients
Directions
Place 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet in a cold oven. Preheat oven to 425°F.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together the flour, milk, eggs, salt, and black pepper until smooth. Chop enough of the spinach to get 1/2 cup. Stir into batter. Pour batter into hot skillet. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes more or until puffed and golden. Remove and let stand 5 minutes. Top with roasted tomatoes (toss with olive oil and garlic; roast 5 minutes while Dutch baby cooks), wilted spinach, and crumbled bacon.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
325 calories; 21 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 162 mg cholesterol; 572 mg sodium. 377 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3189 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 105 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 195 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;