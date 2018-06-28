Spinach Dutch Baby

Rating: 3.67 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4

Don't panic: Dutch baby pancakes naturally collapse as they cool. This savory spin tastes incredible fresh from the oven or at room temp.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet in a cold oven. Preheat oven to 425°F.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together the flour, milk, eggs, salt, and black pepper until smooth. Chop enough of the spinach to get 1/2 cup. Stir into batter. Pour batter into hot skillet. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes more or until puffed and golden. Remove and let stand 5 minutes. Top with roasted tomatoes (toss with olive oil and garlic; roast 5 minutes while Dutch baby cooks), wilted spinach, and crumbled bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; 21 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 162 mg cholesterol; 572 mg sodium. 377 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3189 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 105 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 195 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4
Xavierism
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2019
Love this recipe! I've made this for our late dinner and for friends at Brunch. Friends loved this dish. It looks so fancy and is so flavorful. This recipe will be a keeper! Cheers***
MS10391608
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2018
simple, fast , delicious. My husband loved it!
MS11144701
Rating: 1 stars
08/02/2018
the olive oil burned! I should try butter next time.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019