Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Casserole
Spinach-artichoke dip gets a meal makeover in this delicious baked casserole. Keep a pan of this in your freezer to pull out when life gets hectic.
Ingredients
Directions
Coat a 3-qt. baking dish or 13x9-inch disposable foil pan with with cooking spray. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.
In a large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium. Add turkey, onion, and garlic. Cook until turkey is browned. Remove from heat. Add cream cheese. Stir until cheese is melted and incorporated into turkey mixture.
In a large bowl whisk together broth, mayonnaise, salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Using a double thickness of paper towels, wrap and squeeze spinach to remove some of the liquid. Add spinach, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts to mayonnaise mixture. Stir in turkey mixture, drained noodles, and Parmesan cheese. Spoon evenly into the prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil. Cover and freeze up to 3 months.
To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl combine cracker crumbs and butter. Bake frozen casserole, covered, 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 30 minutes. Stir casserole and spread evenly. Sprinkle with crumb mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more or until heated through and lightly browned. Sprinkle with chives.
To Bake Right Away
Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare as directed through Step 3. Bake, uncovered, 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine crushed crackers and butter. Stir casserole; spread evenly in dish. Sprinkle with cracker mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more or until heated through and lightly browned. Sprinkle with chives or fresh parsley.