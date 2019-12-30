Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Casserole

In a large bowl whisk together broth, mayonnaise, salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Using a double thickness of paper towels, wrap and squeeze spinach to remove some of the liquid. Add spinach, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts to mayonnaise mixture. Stir in turkey mixture, drained noodles, and Parmesan cheese. Spoon evenly into the prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil. Cover and freeze up to 3 months.