Spinach and Sweet Potato Sheet-Pan Quiche
Don't stress over your homemade pastry, this one requires no fancy edges or fluting, just press it into the pan, add the quiche fillings, and bake. After 40 minutes in the oven, you'll have a quiche recipe that serves a crowd.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 15x10-inch baking pan. In a food processor pulse to combine flour and the 2 teaspoons salt. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Add ice water 1 Tablespoon at a time, until dough just starts to come together.Advertisement
Transfer dough to prepared pan. No rolling required: Press dough firmly and evenly into the bottom of the pan. (Egg mixture will cover any mistakes.) Bake 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet cook bacon over medium until crisp. Move bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet. Chop or crumble bacon.
Add potatoes, onion, and garlic to skillet. Cook and stir for 5 to 6 minutes or until potatoes are just tender. Gradually add spinach, stirring until just wilted. Spread spinach mixture evenly over hot crust.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. Stir in herbs. Slowly pour egg mixture over spinach mixture. Sprinkle with bacon.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until egg mixture appears set. Let cool 10 minutes. Serves 12.
Make Ahead
Allow quiche to cool 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Before serving, bake in a 375°F oven for 15 minutes or until an instant read thermometer reads 165°F.