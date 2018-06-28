Spinach and Rice Soup
Chicken and rice soup gets a fresh makeover by way of a big pile of spinach and some fresh dill and lemon.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot heat olive oil over medium. Add shallot; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add 1 cup uncooked jasmine rice; cook and stir 1 minute. Add chicken broth, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until rice is nearly tender. In a bowl whisk together eggs and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in 1 cup hot broth. Whisk egg mixture into soup in pot. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove bay leaf. Add 3 cups chopped cooked chicken, spinach, fresh dill, and lemon zest. Cook and stir until spinach wilts. Serve with lemon wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 116 mg cholesterol; 727 mg sodium. 571 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3469 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 128 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 73 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;