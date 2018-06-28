Spinach and Rice Soup

In a large pot heat olive oil over medium. Add shallot; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add 1 cup uncooked jasmine rice; cook and stir 1 minute. Add chicken broth, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until rice is nearly tender. In a bowl whisk together eggs and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in 1 cup hot broth. Whisk egg mixture into soup in pot. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove bay leaf. Add 3 cups chopped cooked chicken, spinach, fresh dill, and lemon zest. Cook and stir until spinach wilts. Serve with lemon wedges.