Spicy Turkey Lasagna
A slow cooker can do all the heavy lifting when it comes to lasagna! Simply brown your meat, layer it with no-boil noodles, sauce and cheese and flip on the heat.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large nonstick skillet cook ground turkey over medium-high heat until no longer pink, using a wooden spoon to break up turkey as it cooks. Remove from heat. Stir in oregano and crushed red pepper.Advertisement
-
In a large bowl combine ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups Italian cheese blend, and spinach.
-
To assemble, spread 1 cup of the pasta sauce in the bottom of a 5-quart oval slow cooker. Top with half of the noodles, breaking and overlapping as necessary to fit. Add half of the turkey mixture, 1 cup of the pasta sauce, and half of the water. Spread half of the cheese mixture over ingredients in cooker. Repeat layers.
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3-3/4 hours. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup pasta sauce and 1/2 cup of the Italian cheese blend. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes before serving.
-
To serve, cut lasagna into eight portions. If desired, sprinkle each serving with basil and serve with additional pasta sauce.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.