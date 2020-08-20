Spicy Tempeh Bulgogi

A sweet sesame-soy marinate makes infuses plant-based tempeh (fermented soybean cake), making a delicious Asian-inspired vegan meal.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place tempeh in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a blender combine next 11 ingredients (through sesame oil). Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Pour marinade over tempeh. Seal bag; turn to coat tempeh. Marinate in refrigerator 2 to 4 hours, turning bag once. Drain tempeh, reserving marinade.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat vegetable oil over medium. Add tempeh; cook 8 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in a small saucepan heat reserved marinade over medium, adding enough water to reach desired consistency.

  • Serve tempeh with rice and, if desired, kimchi. Drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds and additional green onions.

*Tip

Gochujang paste is a Korean red chile condiment made of chiles, rice, fermented soybeans, and salt. Look for it in the Asian section of the supermarket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 10g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterolmg; sodium 537mg; potassium 1037mg; carbohydrates 48g; fiber 2g; sugar 11g; protein 27g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 77IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 156mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews

