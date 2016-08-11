Spicy Sugared Almonds

These sweet almonds get spice from cayenne pepper and cinnamon.

By Recipe by Gesine Bullock-Prado
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together the 1 tablespoon sugar, the cinnamon, and cayenne pepper; set aside.

  • In a 4-quart saucepan combine 11/2 cups sugar and the water. Stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and mixture boils. Add almonds and stir constantly over medium-high heat until water evaporates and sugar starts to dry and turn gray. (Sugar mixture will start to foam and then start to dry and look like sand. This takes 5 to 6 minutes.) Continue stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until sugar starts to melt and caramelize, coating about half of the almonds in a reddish-brown sugar mixture and the rest in a glossy sugar mixture. Sprinkle cinnamon mixture over almonds, stirring constantly, and immediately transfer to baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spreading almonds to separate. Cool, then break apart. Store almonds in airtight container up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 147 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 54 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Lisatrischitta
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
This is the perfect hostess gift recipe! And it's not hard at all and so delicious. Keep the directions close-by and follow them exactly and you'll be fine. I did branch out a bit and added about 3/4 cup of dried cranberries to this. It looks beautiful, adds a little tang to the sweet, and increases the volume so you can make a few gifts for holiday time. Just buy some inexpensive little bowls and some holiday ribbon. Voila!
Larry Curtis
Rating: Unrated
12/12/2016
How does one get 4 1/2 cups starting with 2 1/2 cups of whole almonds?
