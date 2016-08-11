Spicy Sugared Almonds

In a 4-quart saucepan combine 11/2 cups sugar and the water. Stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and mixture boils. Add almonds and stir constantly over medium-high heat until water evaporates and sugar starts to dry and turn gray. (Sugar mixture will start to foam and then start to dry and look like sand. This takes 5 to 6 minutes.) Continue stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until sugar starts to melt and caramelize, coating about half of the almonds in a reddish-brown sugar mixture and the rest in a glossy sugar mixture. Sprinkle cinnamon mixture over almonds, stirring constantly, and immediately transfer to baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spreading almonds to separate. Cool, then break apart. Store almonds in airtight container up to 2 weeks.