Spicy Scallop-Pineapple Stir-Fry

Sambal oelek is a spicy red chili sauce popular in Southeast Asia. There are many brands on the market--some contain vinegar, garlic, and lime, in addition to a mixture of chiles. Look for one without sugar added. Not a heat seeker? Add just a little at a time to taste.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Adam Albright

20 mins
4
6 cups
  • Thaw scallops, if frozen. Rinse scallops; pat dry. For sauce, in a small bowl combine sambal oelek, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and black pepper.

  • In a 12-inch skillet or a wok heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add half of the scallops. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned and opaque, turning once. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining scallops.

  • Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet; heat over medium-high. Add pineapple. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until starting to soften and brown. Add bell pepper; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes more or until crisp-tender.

  • Return scallops to skillet. Stir in sauce; heat through. Sprinkle with cilantro. Serve over quinoa with lemon wedges.

327 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 35mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 6g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 12g; protein 24g; vitamin a 1125.1IU; vitamin c 98.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 68.6mcg; sodium 789mg; potassium 368mg; calcium 69mg; iron 2mg.
