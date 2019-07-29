Spicy Rosemary Pickled Asparagus

Preserve some of your fresh asparagus for late by pickling it! This delicious recipe for pickled asparagus proves once and for all that you can pickle more than just cucumbers.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
chill:
1 day up to 1 week
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 pint jars (4 1/2 cups asparagus)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim asparagus to 4-inch spears, making sure tough ends are completely removed. Bring a large pot of water to boiling. Add asparagus; blanch 1 minute (tip, p. xx). Transfer asparagus to an ice bath to cool. Drain and set aside.

  • Divide asparagus, garlic, rosemary, and crushed red pepper among three clean pint jars.

  • In a medium nonreactive saucepan (tip, p. xx) bring water, both vinegars, the sugar, and salt just to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat; pour hot vinegar mixture over asparagus mixture. Cover, cool, and chill 24 hours or up to 1 week.

Serving Ideas

1. Use to garnish bloody marys 2. Wrap with prosciutto 3. Spread crostini with herbed semisoft cheese; top with cut up asparagus

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
13 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 25mg; potassium 82mg; carbohydrates 3g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 303IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 21mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

