Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Artichoke Dip
This creamy dip has a double dose of peppery flavor, thanks to roasted red sweet peppers and harissa paste (made with a blend of hot peppers). Make sure you don't skimp on the bowl of chips you set out with this dip--everyone will just keep going back for more!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place artichoke hearts in a fine mesh sieve or colander. To remove excess liquid, firmly press on artichoke hearts with paper towels. Chop artichoke hearts. Set aside.
In a large bowl stir together the sour cream, flour, and harissa paste until combined. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese, the mayonnaise, roasted peppers, and artichokes. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.
Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and mixture is hot in the center. Cool 15 minutes. Top with almonds and mint.
Make Your Own Roasted Red Pepper
Preheat oven to 425°F. Halve one red sweet pepper lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until pepper is charred and very tender. Wrap pepper in the foil and let stand about 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen edges of the skins; gently pull off the skins in strips and discard. Chop the pepper.