Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Artichoke Dip

Make Your Own Roasted Red Pepper

Preheat oven to 425°F. Halve one red sweet pepper lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until pepper is charred and very tender. Wrap pepper in the foil and let stand about 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen edges of the skins; gently pull off the skins in strips and discard. Chop the pepper.