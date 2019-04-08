Spicy Pickled Eggs & Beets

Rating: Unrated

Adding chiles to the spice mix gives these pickled eggs more complex flavor and the beets, those give stunning color.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

40 mins
1 hr 40 mins plus overnight
6
  • In a large saucepan combine beets and garlic. Cover with lightly salted water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes or until beets are easily pierced with a knife; drain.

  • In the same saucepan combine 1 cup water, the sugar, vinegar, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, the peppercorns, spice mix, bay leaves, and arbol chiles. Bring to boiling, whisking to dissolve sugar.

  • Divide beets, garlic, eggs, bay leaves, and chiles among three clean pint canning jars. Pour hot brine over top to cover, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Seal. Chill overnight or up to 1 week. Makes 6 servings.

284 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 267mg; potassium 586mg; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 4g; sugar 44g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 320IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 183mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 2mg.
