Spicy Pickled Eggs & Beets
Adding chiles to the spice mix gives these pickled eggs more complex flavor and the beets, those give stunning color.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
284 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 267mg; potassium 586mg; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 4g; sugar 44g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 320IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 183mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 2mg.