Spicy Noodles with Edamame, Cucumber, and Peanuts

Bring on the heat with this Asian-inspired noodle dish. Cooling fresh mint and cilantro balance out the spice from crushed red pepper.

By Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat and adding frozen edamame the last 2 minutes; drain. Cool 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in a small saucepan combine next nine ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Cool 15 minutes.

  • In a large bowl toss together pasta mixture, sauce, cucumber, carrots, mint, and cilantro. Top servings with peanuts and sesame seeds.

Per Serving:
266 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 9g; protein 11g; vitamin a 5438.8IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 106.1mcg; sodium 353mg; potassium 756mg; calcium 64mg; iron 3.8mg.
