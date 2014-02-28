Spicy Middle Eastern Chickpea Stew
You'll love the way the well-chosen spices really rev up this dinner recipe. Better yet, it's a healthy recipe, too -- offering a boost of fiber and weighing in at only 352 calories per serving.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until tender and just starting to brown, stirring occasionally.
Stir in salt, paprika, chili powder, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cook and stir about 30 seconds more or until fragrant.
Add undrained tomatoes. garbanzo beans, broth, and raisins. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
Stir in couscous. Remove from heat. Cover; let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Top individual servings with toasted almonds and, if desired, mint.
Smart Swap
You can use cannellini beans instead of garbanzo beans.