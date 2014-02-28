Spicy Middle Eastern Chickpea Stew

You'll love the way the well-chosen spices really rev up this dinner recipe. Better yet, it's a healthy recipe, too -- offering a boost of fiber and weighing in at only 352 calories per serving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until tender and just starting to brown, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in salt, paprika, chili powder, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cook and stir about 30 seconds more or until fragrant.

  • Add undrained tomatoes. garbanzo beans, broth, and raisins. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in couscous. Remove from heat. Cover; let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Top individual servings with toasted almonds and, if desired, mint.

Smart Swap

You can use cannellini beans instead of garbanzo beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1166 mg sodium. 751 mg potassium; 61 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 801 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 37 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 133 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

