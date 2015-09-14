Spicy Green Bean Casserole

This classic green bean casserole gets a jolt of spice from chili powder and fresh serrano chiles.

By Recipe by Angelo Sosa
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
5 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475°F. In a small saucepan melt 2 tablespoons of the butter and the oil together; stir in panko and almonds. Cook and stir over medium-low heat 4 to 6 minutes until golden brown. Place on a paper towel-lined tray.

  • In a heavy 10-inch skillet cook melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onion, serrano, garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook for 3 to 6 minutes or until mushrooms release moisture and onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Add flour, chipotle, white pepper, nutmeg, and bay leaf; cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Add stock and cream; bring to a simmer. Simmer, uncovered, for 7 to 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard bay leaf. Remove from heat.

  • Bring 1 gallon of water to boiling with 1 tablespoon salt. Add beans; cook for 4 to 6 minutes. Drain and submerge into a large bowl of ice water. Drain again.

  • Add beans to cream mixture and place in a 2-quart baking dish. Bake, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until bubbly. Remove from oven. Top with crumb mixture. Serve immediately.

*

Because hot chile peppers, such as serranos and jalapeños, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 24mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 4g; vitamin a 653.4IU; vitamin c 7.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 29.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 343.7mg; potassium 314mg; calcium 58.8mg; iron 0.9mg.
