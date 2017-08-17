LIVE

Spicy Fruit Salad

Meet fruit salad's spicy relative! The sweetness level of mangoes and strawberries is elevated when served with peppery arugula and fiery jalapenos, chili powder, and adobo sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Max Servings:
10
Yield:
16 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-qt. clear salad or trifle bowl layer romaine, arugula, mangoes, strawberries, and jicama. (May be covered tightly and chilled up to 4 hours.) For dressing: Whisk together oil, lime juice, honey, chili powder, adobo sauce, and salt. To serve, drizzle dressing over salad; top with jalapeño slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 142mg; potassium 371mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 4g; sugar 16g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 4220IU; vitamin c 69mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 105mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 45mg; iron 1mg.
