Spicy Cuban Flank Steak

Rating: 3.54 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 11 Ratings

If you can, squeeze fresh limes for the lime juice for this fabulous flank steak. Their zesty flavor enhances the dish. Medium limes each yield about 2 1/2 tablespoons of juice, so two limes should provide the right amount.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Scott Little

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
slow-cook:
8 hrs to 9 hrs(low) 4 to 4-1/2 hours (high)
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onions in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. In a small bowl combine cumin, black pepper, garlic, onion powder, oregano, red pepper, and salt.

  • Cut meat crosswise into four pieces. Rub spice mixture evenly over all sides of meat pieces. Pour beef broth and lime juice into slow cooker. Add meat to cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. Transfer meat to a cutting board. Use two forks to pull meat into coarse shreds. Return meat to cooker; keep warm.

  • To serve, use a slotted spoon to spoon mixture onto roll bottoms. Add Picadillo Relish. Cover with roll tops.

Nutrition Facts (Spicy Cuban Flank Steak)

Per Serving:
370 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 620mg; potassium 697mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 6g; sugar 7g; protein 27g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 680IU; vitamin c 59mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 4mg.

Picadillo Relish

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, red sweet pepper, yellow sweet pepper, and garlic. Cook and stir about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in beans, tomatoes, green olives, raisins, vinegar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Cool to room temperature.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
07/29/2017
It calls for 2 lbs of Flank Steak. 1 or two people?? That's a hearty appetite! Jus t sayin'
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
06/26/2017
What is the serving size ? One or two ????
The
Rating: Unrated
03/03/2013
Couldn't find this on BHG website, but found it on someone's blog and the blog credited BHG, so here goes: Picadillo Relish: In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat. Add 1-1/2 cups chopped onions, 3/4 cup chopped red sweet pepper, 3/4 cup chopped yellow sweet pepper, and 6 cloves garlic, minced. Cook and stir over medium high heat for about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in one 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained; 1 cup chopped tomatoes; 1/4 cup chopped green olives; 1/4 cup chopped raisins; 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar; 1 teaspoon packed brown sugar; 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon; and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Cool to room temperature before adding to sandwiches. Makes about 4 cups. BHG Slow Cooker Recipes February 2011
cyndi lauritsen
Rating: Unrated
03/01/2013
I agree where's the recipe for the picadillo relish??
Regina Harris
Rating: Unrated
03/01/2013
Am In the process of trying this recipe. Would have loved it more if the recipe for picadillor relish had either a link to it or had been included.
