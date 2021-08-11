Spicy Broccoli Slaw

For a slaw with fewer fat grams and calories, consider replacing the mayonnaise with "light mayo." Just check the ingredients list to make sure it doesn't contain added sugar. Avoid "no-fat mayo," which is almost always made with sugar added.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine mayonnaise, onion, jalapeño pepper, gherkins, and hot pepper sauce. Fold in broccoli slaw. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 8mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 4g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 8g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 2g; vitamin a 3037.3IU; vitamin c 51.5mg; folate 3.3mcg; sodium 203mg; potassium 23mg; calcium 31mg; iron 0.5mg.
