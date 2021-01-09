Spicy Broccoli Rabe and Chickpea Skillet

Broccoli rabe is inherently bitter, but splashes of acidic wine and lemon juice tame its bite. If you can't find rabe, swap in Swiss chard or kale.

By Sheela Prakash
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
  • In an extra-large skillet heat 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil over medium-high. Add the chickpeas in a single layer and season with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook until the chickpeas are lightly browned in spots, about 1 minute. Stir, then continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy and lightly browned all over, 4 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl or a large plate.

  • Add broccoli rabe to skillet and sauté until it starts to wilt. Reduce heat to medium-low; add wine and cover. Cook, stirring every so often, until broccoli rabe is tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Add garlic, lemon zest, crushed red pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chickpeas and lemon juice. Season with additional salt and, if desired, garnish with Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 432mg; potassium 140mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 13g; sugar 6g; protein 16g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2694IU; vitamin c 84mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 454mg; iron 4mg.
