Spicy Beer Mary

Rating: 4.09 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 11 Ratings

Part bloody mary recipe and part beer cocktail, this pitcher drink is a crowd-pleaser at parties. Hot-style vegetable juice and a dash of hot pepper sauce make this spicy bloody mary fit its name.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
  • If desired, in a shallow dish combine Old Bay seasoning and salt. Rub rims of eight 12-ounce pilsner glasses with the lime wedges from 1 lime; dip rims in salt mixture.

  • In a large pitcher combine vegetable juice, lime juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, celery seeds, and white pepper. Pour in beer; stir gently to combine.

  • Serve in glasses over ice. Garnish with celery sticks and/or additional lime wedges.

Per Serving:
65 calories; total fatg; saturated fatg; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fatg; cholesterolmg; sodium 972mg; potassium 322mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 1g; sugar 4g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1069IU; vitamin c 15mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.

