Spicy Basil Noodles with Crispy Fried Eggs

In a 12-inch wok or skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add ground meat; spread in an even layer. Top with garlic and serrano peppers. Cook, without stirring, 2 minutes or until meat is browned on bottom. Stir to break up meat. Add onion and green beans; cook and stir 1 minute more or until meat is no longer pink. Add bell pepper, 1 cup basil, noodles, and sauce. Cook until basil is wilted and some of the sauce is absorbed, tossing gently. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.