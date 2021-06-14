Spicy Basil Noodles with Crispy Fried Eggs

Inspired by the Thai version of pad kra pao, a stir-fry made with holy basil, this recipe makes use of fresh basil almost like a green vegetable. Crispy fried eggs add richness and another layer of flavor to this colorful and aromatic dish.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

30 mins
6
8 cups
  • For sauce, in a small bowl combine oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, and sugar. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

  • In a 12-inch wok or skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add ground meat; spread in an even layer. Top with garlic and serrano peppers. Cook, without stirring, 2 minutes or until meat is browned on bottom. Stir to break up meat. Add onion and green beans; cook and stir 1 minute more or until meat is no longer pink. Add bell pepper, 1 cup basil, noodles, and sauce. Cook until basil is wilted and some of the sauce is absorbed, tossing gently. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

  • In a 10-inch nonstick skillet heat remaining 2 Tbsp. oil over medium-high. Add eggs; cook, without turning, 4 to 5 minutes or until whites are set, yolks are jammy, and edges are lacy and starting to brown, spooning oil over whites as they cook. Season with black pepper.

  • Serve noodle mixture topped with crispy fried eggs and fried basil leaves.

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

To fry basil leaves, in a 6-inch skillet or small saucepan heat 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium. Add fresh basil leaves, a few at a time, and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until light brown and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

517 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 240mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 8g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 21g; vitamin a 1416.8IU; vitamin c 31.2mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 4.1mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 55.2mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 1323mg; potassium 600mg; calcium 76mg; iron 2.2mg.
