Spiced Turkey with Cherry-Pear Glaze
An autumn-inspired combo of pear, cinnamon, ginger, and cherry help this turkey glaze recipe stand out from the classic roast turkey competition.
Spiced Turkey with Cherry-Pear Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove neck and giblets from turkey; discard. Rinse turkey; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle inside of body cavity with kosher salt and pepper. Fill cavity with pears, lemon, stick cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Pull neck skin to back and fasten with a small skewer. Tuck drumstick securely to tail, if available. If there is not a band of skin, tie drumsticks securely to the tail using 100% cotton kitchen string. Twist wing tips under back. Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Brush olive oil over turkey. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of inside thigh muscles. The thermometer should not touch bone. Cover loosely with foil.Advertisement
-
Roast for 2 3/4 hours. Remove foil. Roast for 15 to 45 minutes more (30 to 90 minutes more, if stuffed) or until thermometer reaches 175°F, brushing generously with about 1/2 cup of the Cherry-Pear Glaze the last 20 minutes of roasting (keep some of the sauce separate for serving with the turkey). When done, the turkey's juices should run clear and drumsticks should move easily in their sockets. Remove from oven.
-
Cover turkey with foil; let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Transfer turkey to a cutting board. Remove and discard fruits from inside turkey. Carve turkey. Serve with remaining Cherry-Pear Glaze.
Nutrition Facts (Spiced Turkey with Cherry-Pear Glaze)
Cherry-Pear Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan combine pear juice, cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger, and allspice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until reduced to 1 1/2 cups. Using a slotted spoon, remove cinnamon sticks, ginger, and allspice; discard. Stir in cherry preserves, vinegar, and salt. Makes 2 cups.Advertisement