Spiced Turkey with Cherry-Pear Glaze

Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove neck and giblets from turkey; discard. Rinse turkey; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle inside of body cavity with kosher salt and pepper. Fill cavity with pears, lemon, stick cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Pull neck skin to back and fasten with a small skewer. Tuck drumstick securely to tail, if available. If there is not a band of skin, tie drumsticks securely to the tail using 100% cotton kitchen string. Twist wing tips under back. Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Brush olive oil over turkey. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of inside thigh muscles. The thermometer should not touch bone. Cover loosely with foil.