Spiced Tangerine Cocktail
With pineapple and citrus juice, this rum punch recipe is like a tropical vacation in a glass!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Skewer pineapple spears, if using, and arrange on a baking sheet. Cover and freeze until firm. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan combine the apple cider, tangerine juice, and cinnamon sticks. Bring to boiling. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour; remove and discard cinnamon sticks. Transfer to a pitcher. Cover and chill for 2 hours. Stir in the pineapple juice and rum. Serve in glasses with pineapple spears or add ice cubes.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
154 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 8 mg sodium. 262 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 159 IU vitamin a; 25 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 14 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 19 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;