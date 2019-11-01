Spiced Rice with Pickled Quince and Pomegranate
When food writer Danielle Centoni puts the word 'spiced' in her recipe name she means it. This flavorful rice side dish has cumin, cinnamon, coriander, cardamom, cloves, and turmeric all packed in.
Ingredients
Pickled quince:
Rice:
Garnish:
Directions
To make pickled quince:
-
In a medium saucepan combine vinegar, 1/2 cup water, the sugar, cinnamon stick, allspice berries, and cardamom. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer over medium, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add quince. Cover. Bring to boiling over medium-high; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Let cool.
To make the rice:
-
In a 3-quart saucepan melt butter over medium. Add onion. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute more. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Add rice. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until rice begins to smell toasted. Add broth. Bring to boiling over high; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat. Fluff with a fork. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes.
To serve:
-
Drain pickled quince, discarding whole spices. Stir quince and pomegranate seeds into rice. Top with nuts, mint, and cilantro. Serves 8.
To toast pistachios:
Spread shelled nuts evenly in a shallow pan and bake at 350°F for 5 to 10 minutes.
Tips
The pickled quince can be made up to a week ahead. Store in the pickling brine in the refrigerator and drain just before using.