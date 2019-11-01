Spiced Rice with Pickled Quince and Pomegranate

In a 3-quart saucepan melt butter over medium. Add onion. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute more. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Add rice. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until rice begins to smell toasted. Add broth. Bring to boiling over high; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat. Fluff with a fork. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes.