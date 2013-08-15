Spiced Pumpkin Snaps Dog Treats

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Thanks to these homemade dog treats, your pup can enjoy pumpkin season, too. These pumpkin dog treats will have your furry friend even more excited for fall!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large saucepan combine apple juice, pumpkin, honey, and oil. Bring to simmering, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in oats and wheat germ; cool slightly. Stir in whole wheat flour and cinnamon. Stir in all-purpose flour until combined. Divide dough in half.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough at a time into a 10-inch square. Using a pastry wheel or a knife, cut dough into 2-inch squares. If desired, lightly press a dog-shape cookie cutter into each square to make an indentation. Place squares close together on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake on separate oven racks for 45 minutes, rearranging baking sheets halfway through baking. Turn off oven; let dry in oven overnight.

To Store:

Place dog treats in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 46 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 729 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/15/2020