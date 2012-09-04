Spiced Pomegranate-Apple Cider
Be sure you use the processed cider found on the grocery shelf. The unprocessed cider found in the supermarket's refrigerated section will separate and have a curdled appearance when heated.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large Dutch oven or kettle, combine cider, pomegranate or cranberry juice, and maple syrup or brown sugar.
For spice bag, cut a double thickness of 100-percent-cotton cheesecloth into a 12-inch square. Place the halved kumquats or orange peel, 16 inches stick cinnamon, cardamom pods, and cloves in center of cloth. Bring the corners of cloth together and tie closed with clean kitchen string. Add spice bag to cider mixture.
Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove spice bag and discard.
To serve, ladle cider into mugs. If desired, garnish with additional sliced apple, kumquats and/or cinnamon sticks.