Spiced Polvorones

The delightfully crumbly shortbreadlike texture of polvorones pairs up with background flavors of cinnamon and cardamom. For an artistic touch, place stencils or doilies over cookies before sifting with the powdered sugar mixture.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

prep:
40 mins
chill:
1 hr
bake:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread almond flour and all purpose flour evenly in separate shallow baking pans. Bake each pan 5 to 10 minutes, stirring once or twice, until light golden brown. Combine flours in a bowl and cool to room temperature.

  • Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in milk, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla until combined. Beat in cooled flour mixture until combined. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. On a lightly floured surface roll the dough until 1/2-inch thick. Cut out dough using a 2-inch cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.

  • Before serving, in a small bowl combine the remaining powdered sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar-cinnamon mixture.

Storage:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 10g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 2g; vitamin a 178.7IU; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 11mcg; sodium 46mg; potassium 45mg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.3mg.
