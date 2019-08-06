Spiced Papaya-Cranberry Granola
Turmeric in granola?! Who would've thought? Author and blogger, Nik Sharma, for one. The granola recipe still has all the sweetness and crunch you'd expect, but a few less common ingredients will have folks coming back for bite after bite to figure out what that flavor is.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
192 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 74 mg sodium. 126 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 23 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;