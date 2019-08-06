Spiced Papaya-Cranberry Granola

Rating: Unrated

Turmeric in granola?! Who would've thought? Author and blogger, Nik Sharma, for one. The granola recipe still has all the sweetness and crunch you'd expect, but a few less common ingredients will have folks coming back for bite after bite to figure out what that flavor is.

By Nik Sharma
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl mix together oats, cranberries, papaya, pistachios, walnuts, ginger, turmeric, and salt. In a small bowl whisk together maple syrup, oil, and vinegar. Drizzle over oat mixture; stir to coat.

  • Spread mixture on the baking sheet in a single layer. Let stand 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake 45 minutes or until toasted, stirring every 10 minutes.

  • Let cool. Store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks. Serves 16.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 74 mg sodium. 126 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 23 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

