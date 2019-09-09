Spiced Cider Donuts
You'll love this spiced version of an apple donut. Choose between cardamom or more firey ancho chile powder.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl stir together 1 3/4 cups flour, the yeast, and chile powder. In a medium saucepan heat and stir apple, butter, cider, milk, sugar, and salt just until warm (120°F to 130°F) and butter almost melts. Add cider mixture and eggs to flour mixture. Stir to combine. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can.Advertisement
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough remaining flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes total; dough will be slightly sticky). Shape into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface of dough. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 to 1 1/2 hours).
Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide in half. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly flour parchment.
Roll each dough half to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut dough with a floured 2 1/2-inch donut cutter, dipping it into flour between cuts. Reroll scraps as necessary. Place donuts and donut holes on the prepared baking sheet. Cover with a light kitchen towel; let rise in a warm place until double in size (45 to 60 minutes).
You have three options for cooking the donuts. To fry: In a 3-qt. heavy saucepan heat 1 1/2 inches oil over medium to 365°F. (If using an electric deep-fat fryer, follow manufacturer's directions.) Fry donuts, two or three at a time, about 2 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. (To prevent donuts from absorbing too much oil, it is important to maintain oil temperature at 365°F. Use a deep-fry thermometer to check oil temperature.) Remove donuts with a slotted spoon. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining donuts and holes. To bake: Bake at 350°F for 12 to 15 minutes. To Air-Fry: Spritz with vegetable oil spray and air-fry 4 to 5 minutes.
Dip tops of donuts and holes in Spiced Glaze. Let stand until glaze is set. Makes 21 donuts plus holes.
Spiced Glaze
In a small bowl combine 2 cups powdered sugar and 1/4 teaspoon ancho chile powder or ground cardamom. Stir in enough milk (2 to 3 tablespoons) to make a thin icing consistency.