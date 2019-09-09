Spiced Cider Donuts

You have three options for cooking the donuts. To fry: In a 3-qt. heavy saucepan heat 1 1/2 inches oil over medium to 365°F. (If using an electric deep-fat fryer, follow manufacturer's directions.) Fry donuts, two or three at a time, about 2 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. (To prevent donuts from absorbing too much oil, it is important to maintain oil temperature at 365°F. Use a deep-fry thermometer to check oil temperature.) Remove donuts with a slotted spoon. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining donuts and holes. To bake: Bake at 350°F for 12 to 15 minutes. To Air-Fry: Spritz with vegetable oil spray and air-fry 4 to 5 minutes.