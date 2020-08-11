Spiced Chicken-Lentil Tacos with Quick-Pickled Red Onions

Rating: Unrated

You only need 30 minutes to make this delicious chicken taco dinner. Quick-pickling your red onions will add a sweet and tangy crunch.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 1/2 cups lentil mixture
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together the onion, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, season chicken with chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cumin. In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add chicken to skillet; cook for 12 minutes or until done (165°F), turning occasionally and reducing heat if necessary. Remove and slice chicken. Add broth to skillet, stirring to scrape up browned bits. Add lentils, chopped chipotle chile, and 1 tablespoon adobo sauce to skillet. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes until thickened. Fold in chicken; heat through.

  • In a small bowl stir together sour cream, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, and remaining 1/2 tablespoon adobo sauce. Serve chicken mixture in tortillas topped with pickled onion mixture and parsley. Drizzle with sour cream mixture.

*

For 2 cups cooked lentils, in a medium saucepan combine 2 cups water, 2/3 cup dried lentils, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Drain off any excess liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 48mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 40g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 4g; protein 23g; vitamin a 688.2IU; vitamin c 11.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 6.2mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 135.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 463mg; potassium 611mg; calcium 86mg; iron 3.7mg.
