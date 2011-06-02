Spiced Butternut Squash with Almonds

This classic fall casserole will be sure to delight any of your guests. Our Spiced Butternut Squash with Almonds recipe is expertly seasoned with a mixture of flavors from cherries to honey, creating a perfectly tasty dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
bake:
1 hr 30 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly grease a 2- to 2-1/2-quart rectangular baking dish.

  • In a large bowl combine squash, broth, orange juice, onion, dried cherries, oil, honey, garlic, cumin, paprika, and cinnamon. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour.

  • Stir mixture. Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes more or until squash is tender.

  • Remove from oven. Stir in dry couscous. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 98g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 10g; sugars 32g; protein 12g; vitamin a 207IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 4.5mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 92.7mcg; sodium 408mg; potassium 1115mg; calcium 171.6mg; iron 3.1mg.
