Spiced-Beef Sloppy Joes
Garam masala, a popular Indian spice blend, generally includes cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and peppercorns. A spoonful makes a big impact in this hearty beef sloppy joe sandwich recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium until meat is browned; drain fat. Add ginger, garam masala, cumin, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Cook and stir 1 minute. Add tomatoes. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tomatoes break down. Add frozen peas. Cook and stir 1 minute. Squeeze juice from limes (about 3 tablespoons) into mixture. Add tomato paste and cilantro; stir to combine. Heat through.Advertisement
Serve beef mixture in buns with additional cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
593 calories; 30 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 97 mg cholesterol; 921 mg sodium. 885 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1762 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 118 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 122 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;