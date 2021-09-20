Spiced Apple Tarte Tatin

Rating: Unrated

Frozen puff pastry makes this accomplishing this delicious apple tarte tatin an easy task.

By Laraine Perri
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
30 mins
cool:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
70 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 wedges
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Unfold puff pastry onto a piece of parchment paper. (If you find a package that comes with two sheets, unfold both and place them on top of each other.) Roll pastry into an 11-inch square, then cut into an 11-inch circle. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until needed.

  • Peel apples. Working from top to bottom, cut three slices from rounded sides of each apple. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet melt butter over medium heat. Sprinkle with sugar. Add a single layer of apple slices, cut sides down. Cut remaining slices into thirds and tuck around apples in skillet. Cook over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until liquid is bubbly and light golden. Cook over medium heat 4 minutes. Sprinkle with five-spice powder and salt. Turn apple slices rounded sides down; cook 1 minute more or until liquid is thickened and deep golden brown. Cool 10 minutes.

  • Cover apples with pastry circle, tucking edges into skillet. Cut two slits in top of pastry. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until pastry is golden. Cool on a wire rack 10 minutes. Quickly invert tart onto a platter.

*tip

If you can find it, all-butter puff pastry is worth the investment -- you'll really taste the difference, and it's a much "cleaner" product. Look for it at specialty supermarkets like Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. However, this recipe will also work with any purchased frozen puff pastry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 59mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 24g; protein 3g; vitamin a 858.8IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 3.6mcg; sodium 274mg; potassium 123mg; calcium 9mg; iron 1mg.
