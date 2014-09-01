Spiced Apple and Chickpea Muffins
Yogurt, applesauce, and mashed chickpeas (shh!) keep these lightened-up apple muffins moist.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line sixteen 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. Lightly coat bake cups with cooking spray; set pans aside.Advertisement
-
In a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, apple pie spice, and salt. Add apples; toss gently to coat.
-
In a medium bowl combine eggs, brown sugar, mashed chickpeas, yogurt, applesauce, and melted butter. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups.
-
Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups; serve warm.
Tips
If desired, sprinkle tops of muffins lightly with turbinado (raw) sugar before baking.