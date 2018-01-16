Spice-Roasted Vegetables
Coriander and cumin warmly-season these oven-roasted vegetables, while edible nasturtiums add a peppery bite. Don't be afraid to get the veggies nice and crispy--this accentuates the natural sugars.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine coriander, cumin, and caraway seeds in a small skillet and toast over low heat just until spices smell fragrant, about 2 minutes, shaking pan occasionally. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and grind to a powder. Combine with olive oil and paprika. Place vegetables in a very large shallow baking pan and toss with oil mixture. Season with salt and pepper.Advertisement
Roast 40 minutes or until tender and charred, turning once or twice. Serve topped with flowers.
If using red beets, dress separately with oil mixture and place in a separate baking pan to prevent bleeding onto other vegetables.
If using eggplant, add to baking pan during last 30 minutes of roasting.