Spice-Roasted Vegetables

Coriander and cumin warmly-season these oven-roasted vegetables, while edible nasturtiums add a peppery bite. Don't be afraid to get the veggies nice and crispy--this accentuates the natural sugars.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a small skillet heat coriander, cumin, and caraway seeds over low heat 2 minutes or until fragrant, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; let cool slightly. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle; grind to a powder.

  • Place ground spices in a small bowl; combine with olive oil and paprika. Place vegetables in an extra-large shallow baking pan; toss with oil mixture. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Roast 40 minutes or until tender and charred, turning once or twice. Serve topped with flowers.

*

If using red beets, dress separately with oil mixture and place in a separate baking pan to prevent bleeding onto other vegetables.

**

If using eggplant, add to baking pan during last 30 minutes of roasting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 132 mg sodium. 843 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 14456 IU vitamin a; 26 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 170 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 103 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

