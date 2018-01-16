Spice-Roasted Vegetables

Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine coriander, cumin, and caraway seeds in a small skillet and toast over low heat just until spices smell fragrant, about 2 minutes, shaking pan occasionally. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and grind to a powder. Combine with olive oil and paprika. Place vegetables in a very large shallow baking pan and toss with oil mixture. Season with salt and pepper.