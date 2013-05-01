Spice & Honey Roasted Carrots

Combined with a dusting of fragrant dukkah, the carrot takes on a global twist. For a delicious and crispy snack, thoroughly wash and dry reserved carrot tops, drizzle with olive oil, and roast alonside the carrots.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
roast:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim carrots, reserving tops, if desired. Scrub carrots and peel, if desired. Halve any large carrots lengthwise.

  • Line a shallow roasting pan with foil. Evenly spread carrots in pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Roast carrots, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, for dukkah, heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add hazelnuts; cook and stir 3 minutes or until fragrant and toasted. Transfer to a glass bowl. Add coriander, sesame and cumin seed to hot skillet. Cook on medium-high heat for 2 minutes or until fragrant and toasted. Remove spices from heat and transfer to another bowl; cool for 10 minutes.

  • Using a spice grinder, coffee grinder, or mortar and pestle, grind or crush toasted spices till just coarsely ground or desired consistency. Add the hazelnuts, salt, and pepper, crushing nuts slightly. Remove carrots from the oven. Drizzle with honey; toss to evenly coat. Sprinkle carrots with half of the dukkah*. Return to the oven; roast 5 to 10 minutes more.

  • Serve carrots with lemon wedges. Makes 6 servings.

Try something different:

Thoroughly wash and dry the carrot tops. Place in a foil lined roasting pan. Drizzle with olive oil and roast alongside the carrots.

*

Remaining dukkah can be sprinkled on cooked vegetables, added to olive oil for bread dipping, or sprinkled on a sour cream dip. Dukkah can be stored in a tightly sealed container for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 9g; protein 3g; vitamin a 18953.9IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 35.5mcg; sodium 274mg; potassium 467mg; calcium 75mg; iron 1.5mg.
