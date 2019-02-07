Speckled Egg Sugar Cookies
Perfect for stuffing into Easter baskets, these cut-out sugar cookies are egg shaped and speckled like natural eggs thanks to the help of a little vanilla, cocoa powder, and a paintbrush.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Basket-Weave Eggs:
If desired, place Browned Butter Frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a basketweave tip. Pipe basketweave pattern on 3-inch cookies.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
146 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 28 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium. 23 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 226 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 14 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;