Speckled Egg Sugar Cookies

Perfect for stuffing into Easter baskets, these cut-out sugar cookies are egg shaped and speckled like natural eggs thanks to the help of a little vanilla, cocoa powder, and a paintbrush.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt; beat until combined. Beat in eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can; stir in remaining flour. Divide dough in half; wrap each half in plastic wrap. Chill 30 to 60 minutes or until easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface roll a dough half out to 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 2 1/2- to 3-inch egg-shaped cutter, cut out cookies. Arrange 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Reroll scraps. Bake 7 minutes or until edges are firm. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Repeat with other dough half.

  • For icing, in a medium bowl combine the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. If necessary, add enough milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make of glazing consistency. Divide icing among bowls. Tint each with desired food coloring. Dip tops of cookies into glaze, allowing excess to drip off. Set on waxed paper. In a small bowl combine 4 teaspoons vanilla and cocoa powder. Dip a small, clean paint brush into cocoa mixture and flick onto cookies to make spots (if cocoa mixture thickens, add a few drops of water at a time until desired consistency). Allow to stand until set.

Basket-Weave Eggs:

If desired, place Browned Butter Frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a basketweave tip. Pipe basketweave pattern on 3-inch cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 28 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium. 23 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 226 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 14 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

