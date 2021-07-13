Sparkling Iced Mocha

To keep this coffee drink recipe hydrating we opted for decaf coffee as caffeine can be a mild diuretic. But it still has the coffee flavor you crave and electrolytes to keep you hydrated in summer heat.

By Katie Morford, MS RD
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

10 mins
1
  • Blend 1 oz. brewed decaf* espresso or strong decaf coffee, ½ cup low-fat milk, 1 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder, and 1 tsp. light agave nectar. Pour over ice and top with 1/3 cup chilled sparkling water.

This tasty brew is a good source of the electrolytes calcium, magnesium, and sodium. *Note: Opt for decaf because caffeine can be a mild diuretic.

Per Serving:
78 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 13g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 12g; protein 4g; vitamin a 239.1IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 68mg; potassium 262mg; calcium 181mg; iron 0.4mg.
