Sparkling Golden Sangria
This is the best sangria recipe you'll ever taste! White grape juice, orange liqueur, honey and sparkling white wine is combined to make a delightfully refreshing white sangria. Mixed in with nectarine, orange, cherries, raspberries, basil and mint, it's the tastiest tipsy fruit salad out there!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large pitcher or glass jar combine grape juice, orange liqueur, sugar, and honey, stirring until sugar and honey dissolve. Stir in nectarine, orange, cherries, raspberries, basil, and mint. Chill mixture for 1 hour or up to 24 hours, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
-
Just before serving, add sparkling wine to fruit mixture. Serve in glasses over ice.
Nonalcoholic Sparkling Sangria:
Prepare as directed, except substitute orange juice for the orange liqueur and sparkling water or club soda for the sparkling white wine.