Spaghetti Squash with Tomatoes and Olives
Lighten up your Italian pasta dinner by mixing whole grain spaghetti with steamed spaghetti squash.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Wash spaghetti squash; remove strings and seeds. Place squash, cut side down, in a 2-quart square baking dish. Add the water. Cover with vented clear plastic wrap. Microwave, covered, on 100 percent power (high) for 10 to 12 minutes or until squash pierces easily with a fork. Cool slightly.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Add tomatoes; bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
-
While tomatoes cook, in a large pot cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pot.
-
When squash has cooled slightly, hold in one hand with a hot pad. Using a fork in the other hand, scrape the pulp from the squash into strands. Add squash, tomato sauce, olives, raisins, and the 1/4 cup basil to pasta in pot. Season to taste with pepper. Serve topped with feta cheese and, if desired, fresh basil sprigs.
*Tip:
When canned tomatoes are on sale, stock up -- they're a pantry hero. Tomatoes with added herbs and spices are a great shortcut to flavorful dishes.