Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" with Marinara Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut squash in half lengthwise; remove and discard seeds. Place one squash half, cut side down, in a 2-quart rectangular microwave-safe baking dish; add 1/4 cup of the water. Cover with vented microwave-safe plastic wrap. Microwave on 100% power (high) about 10 minutes or until tender. Remove squash half; keep warm. Repeat with the remaining squash half and the remaining 1/4 cup water.

  • Meanwhile, for marinara sauce, in a medium saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, salt, fennel seeds, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until sauce reaches desired consistency, stirring frequently.

  • Using a fork, remove the squash pulp from shells. Place squash pulp in a colander set in the sink and press with a spatula to remove any excess moisture. Spoon drained squash onto individual plates; top with marinara sauce. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and oregano.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 663 mg sodium. 473 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1159 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 104 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

