Spaghetti Carbonara

When it comes to comfort food, few dishes come close to this hearty pasta dish.

By Deborah Wagman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

40 mins
6
6 cups
  • In a large pot cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Return pasta to pan; cover and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet cook pancetta over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels, reserving 2 Tbsp. drippings in skillet.

  • Add onion and garlic to reserved drippings. Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat; carefully add wine. Return skillet to heat. Bring wine to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes or until most of the wine is evaporated.

  • In a small bowl combine egg and cream. Stir in cheese and pepper.

  • Add pasta to onion mixture in skillet; toss gently over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes to coat.* Remove from heat. Add egg mixture, pancetta, and 1/4 cup of the pasta water; toss to coat. Serve immediately. If needed, add additional pasta water to maintain creamy consistency.

Why use Pasteurized Eggs?

Piping hot spaghetti is usually enough to cook raw eggs in this dish, but it doesn't always get hot enough to kill the bacteria that can make you sick. Be safe by choosing egg product or pasteurized eggs for this dish.

*Tip

If desired, stir in 1 cup frozen peas, thawed, and/or 1/4 cup chopped roasted red bell pepper.

460 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 45g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 18g; vitamin a 388.6IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 14.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 569mg; potassium 71mg; calcium 184mg; iron 2.6mg.
