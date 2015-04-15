Soy Sauce-Marinated Pork Chops
Even though the soak time is just 20 minutes, these chops pick up major flavor from the marinade.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place pork in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. In a small bowl whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice, sugar, oil, vinegar, ginger, and crushed red pepper. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the mixture over pork and turn several times to coat. Cover pork and let stand 20 minutes at room temperature, turning occasionally.Advertisement
-
Place the remaining soy sauce mixture in a small saucepan. Bring to boiling. Boil gently for 1 to 2 minutes or until reduced to 1/4 cup; set aside.
-
For a charcoal or gas grill, grill chops on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for about 3 minutes per side or until pork is slightly pink in the center (145°F), turning once.
-
Place greens on a serving platter, top with pork, and drizzle with boiled soy sauce mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro.