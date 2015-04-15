Soy Sauce-Marinated Pork Chops

Rating: 4.24 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Even though the soak time is just 20 minutes, these chops pick up major flavor from the marinade.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pork in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. In a small bowl whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice, sugar, oil, vinegar, ginger, and crushed red pepper. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the mixture over pork and turn several times to coat. Cover pork and let stand 20 minutes at room temperature, turning occasionally.

  • Place the remaining soy sauce mixture in a small saucepan. Bring to boiling. Boil gently for 1 to 2 minutes or until reduced to 1/4 cup; set aside.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, grill chops on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for about 3 minutes per side or until pork is slightly pink in the center (145°F), turning once.

  • Place greens on a serving platter, top with pork, and drizzle with boiled soy sauce mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 614 mg sodium. 591 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 677 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 41 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 31 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

pambrugnonegma
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2017
I Sered the chops first then baked them in the oven on 350° for 20 minutes. They turned out juicy and tender
Kim Phillips Stern
Rating: Unrated
06/26/2015
Quite possibly the best pork chops I've ever eaten.  Excellent recipe!
