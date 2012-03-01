Southwestern Meatball Chili

Rating: 3.75 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Curl on up with a bubbly bowl of Southwestern stew. Ours features hearty meatballs and a medley of veggies, and can be made in less than 25 minutes!

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven combine thawed meatballs and vegetables, fresh tomatoes, the water, chili powder, and tomato paste. Cook, covered, over medium-low heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Ladle chili into bowls. If desired, top with jalapêno peppers, cherry tomatoes, and/or cilantro.

Change Up:

Substitute turkey meatballs for the beef meatballs. Substitute a 16-ounce package of frozen carrots, peas, and green beans for the Santa Fe vegetables. Substitute 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning for the chili powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; 24 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 944 mg sodium. 568 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6171 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

mattmoser59040
Rating: Unrated
01/03/2019
This was great!
