Southern Style "Fried" Catfish and Green Beans
Enjoy the flavors of the South in this better-for-you catfish and green beans dish. Thanks to the air fryer, you'll be able to eat a hearty, home-cooked meal in less than 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Place green beans in a medium bowl, and spray liberally with cooking spray. Sprinkle with brown sugar, crushed red pepper (if using), and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt. Place in air fryer basket, and cook at 400ºF until well browned and tender, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.
Meanwhile, toss catfish in flour to coat, shaking excess from fish. Dip pieces, 1 at a time, in egg to coat, then sprinkle with panko, pressing to coat evenly on all sides.
Place fish in air fryer basket; spray with cooking spray. Cook at 400ºF until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle tops evenly with pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
While fish is cooking, whisk together mayonnaise, dill, relish, vinegar, and sugar in a small bowl. Serve fish and green beans with tartar sauce and lemon wedges.