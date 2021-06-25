Sourdough Discard Waffles

As you feed your sourdough starter you end up with sourdough discard. But you don't have to throw it out, use it in this sourdough discard waffle recipe for waffles with just a hint of tang in each bite.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 6-inch waffles
  • In a large bowl whisk together milk, butter, and sourdough discard until blended. Whisk in eggs, honey, and vanilla. Stir in flour until just moistened. Let sit at room temperature 1 hour. Refrigerate overnight.

  • The following morning sift salt over batter; gently stir to combine. Add batter to a preheated waffle baker according to manufacturer's directions. Close lid quickly; do not open until done. Bake according to manufacturer's directions. When done, use a fork to lift waffle off of grid. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 82mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 5g; protein 8g; vitamin a 538.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 74.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 279mg; potassium 166mg; calcium 91mg; iron 2mg.
