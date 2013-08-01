Sour Cream and Corn Mashers

Learn how to make mashed potatoes that will have everyone clamoring for the recipe! This creamy homemade mashed potato recipe is piled-high with a one-two punch of corn goodness: corn kernels and corn flakes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large saucepan cook potatoes in lightly salted boiling water, covered, for 15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain; return to saucepan.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add corn, green onions, and garlic. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Using a potato masher, mash potatoes. Stir in sour cream, 2 Tbsp. butter, salt, and pepper until combined. Stir in vegetable mixture. Transfer mixture to a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Top with corn flakes and sprinkle with paprika. Drizzle over melted butter. Bake for 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Make Ahead:

Prepare as above, except spoon potato-vegetable mixture into an airtight storage container; cover and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, transfer mixture to a large saucepan; heat through. Transfer mixture to the baking dish and continue as above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 205 mg sodium. 353 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 617 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 28 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Lucie Selvaggio-Diaz
Rating: Unrated
10/22/2013
I made this like regular mashed potatoes (without baking with the cornflakes) and we just loved it!
