Sour Cream and Corn Mashers
Learn how to make mashed potatoes that will have everyone clamoring for the recipe! This creamy homemade mashed potato recipe is piled-high with a one-two punch of corn goodness: corn kernels and corn flakes.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large saucepan cook potatoes in lightly salted boiling water, covered, for 15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain; return to saucepan.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add corn, green onions, and garlic. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
Using a potato masher, mash potatoes. Stir in sour cream, 2 Tbsp. butter, salt, and pepper until combined. Stir in vegetable mixture. Transfer mixture to a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Top with corn flakes and sprinkle with paprika. Drizzle over melted butter. Bake for 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Make Ahead:
Prepare as above, except spoon potato-vegetable mixture into an airtight storage container; cover and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, transfer mixture to a large saucepan; heat through. Transfer mixture to the baking dish and continue as above.