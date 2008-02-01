Tuscan Bean Soup

Rating: 4.18 stars
109 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 7

Warm up on a chilly day with this Tuscan Bean Soup recipe. To make this hearty Italian bean soup in under 30 minutes, use packaged vegetables and canned beans and broth.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 4-quart Dutch oven cook and stir carrots and onion in 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add beans, broth, and seasoning. Bring to boiling; slightly mash beans. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in large skillet heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add spinach; toss with tongs 1 to 2 minutes, just until wilted. Remove from heat. Ladle soup; top with spinach, sprinkle with pepper. Serve with cracker bread. Makes 4 servings.

Freezing Tip

Prepare soup through Step 1. Let soup cool. Transfer soup to a freezer-safe container, leaving about 1/2 inch of space between the top of the soup and the rim of the container. Label and freeze up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or on the stove-top and continue with Step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterolmg; sodium 919mg; potassium 333mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 12g; sugar 7g; protein 16g; vitamin a 8212IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews (3)

109 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 7
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2017
Nice, light and healthy soup.
Erin Kachman Sudheimer
Rating: Unrated
02/09/2016
I have made this so many times, varying the veggies and beans with whatever I have.  SO delicious every time!  :D
Madeline Jackson
Rating: Unrated
01/10/2017
Strayed from the recipe a little bit by adding a variety of veggies, but was so delicious!!! Italian herbs are key. Had some bread on the side and was very full by the end of the bowl. Would recommend!
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/18/2020