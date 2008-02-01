Tuscan Bean Soup
Warm up on a chilly day with this Tuscan Bean Soup recipe. To make this hearty Italian bean soup in under 30 minutes, use packaged vegetables and canned beans and broth.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Freezing Tip
Prepare soup through Step 1. Let soup cool. Transfer soup to a freezer-safe container, leaving about 1/2 inch of space between the top of the soup and the rim of the container. Label and freeze up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or on the stove-top and continue with Step 2.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
254 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterolmg; sodium 919mg; potassium 333mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 12g; sugar 7g; protein 16g; vitamin a 8212IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 4mg.