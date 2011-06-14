Tofu-Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Silken tofu and evaporated milk give this vegetable soup its rich and creamy texture. Top with a swirl of sour cream for a showy finish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 4- to 6-quart Dutch oven cook mushrooms, celery, onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes or until softened. Add carrots and broth to mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Let soup cool slightly. Cut up tofu. Place the tofu and half of the broth mixture in a large food processor or blender. (If you don't have a large food processor or blender, process mixture in smaller batches.) Cover and process or blend until smooth. Repeat with remaining broth mixture and evaporated milk. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Return all blended soup to Dutch oven and heat through. Stir in the 1 teaspoon thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Top servings with sour cream thinned with the 2 to 3 teaspoons water and, if desired, additional thyme and cayenne pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 1003 mg sodium. 658 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 138 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Jedaiah McCalop
Rating: Unrated
03/12/2013
This soup is absolutely fantastic! I love it and it's so easy, but you can save 200 calories and 100 calories from fat by leaving out the can of milk. It's totally not necessary and it taste really great without it. Thank you so much for sharing this delicious and healthy recipe!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019