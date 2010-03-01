Spring Greens Soup

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

To make this spring soup recipe vegetarian, simply use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. Spinach, arugula, and a big handful of parsley give this low-calorie spring vegetable soup its seasonal flair.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 3-quart saucepan cook onion in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add broth, pepper, and salt to taste. Bring to boiling. Add potatoes and return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook mushrooms in hot butter over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender and liquid has evaporated; set aside.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. Use an immersion blender to blend onion-potato mixture until almost smooth. Add spinach, the 3 cups arugula, and the parsley. Return to heat. Bring to boiling; remove from heat. Using immersion blender, puree soup again until nearly smooth and flecks of green remain. Season to taste with salt. Serve immediately topped with sautéed mushrooms and additional fresh arugula.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 412 mg sodium. 499 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3256 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Odette Godin
Rating: Unrated
05/16/2013
I made the soup exactly per the ingredients except I cut it in half. The parsley flavor overwhelmed the arugula and spinach. It tasted a little bland so I added some Parmesan cheese at the end. This was a test run for a dinner party I'm planning the week. This soup will not be on the menu.
